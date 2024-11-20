Lead to Germany
Mystery of missing “Tiny House” solved
Who stole a "tiny house" including a ten-ton terrace? The case in the Tyrolean lowlands recently caused a stir and kept people guessing at the same time. In the course of intensive investigations, the police have now solved the mystery. In any case, the trail leads to Germany.
A "Tiny House" loaded on a semi-trailer, which was parked in a parking lot in Kirchbichl, had been stolen in recent weeks. In addition, "the accompanying ten-ton terrace, which was also loaded, was also stolen", the police reported on Tuesday evening. Damage: more than 100,000 euros.
Via the Inntal highway to Germany
How on earth could such a house be stolen? The police have now been able to shed some light on the matter. "Based on investigations carried out and information received from the public, it has been established that the semi-trailer and its load were transported by a transport company via the A12 highway to Germany in the district of Günzburg in the evening hours of November 14," said the investigators.
According to the police, previous findings indicate that in November 2023 "a sales discussion took place between an alleged buyer, a 45-year-old German, and a representative of the alleged sales company." However, after the agreed purchase price was allegedly transferred in December 2023, the goods were not delivered.
Removal without the seller's knowledge
The Tiny House was finally removed on November 14 of this year without the seller's knowledge. The legal consequences of the case are unclear. "The matter will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck", the investigators concluded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.