Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Parking ban in summer

Car Draft

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 12:33

Thousands of bathers drove to Lake Attersee in the summer, but had to drive home again: Because the owners of mobile homes abused the parking spaces directly on the lakeshore as a campsite, sometimes for days on end, there were no more free parking spaces. The authorities have now reacted - and put a stop to it! 

0 Kommentare

Anyone who wanted to spend a day swimming in a publicly accessible bathing area on Lake Attersee during the summer months in recent years had to be lucky: Especially at the weekends in June and throughout July and August, it was a game of roulette for guests from Linz or Wels, for example, to get hold of a free parking space.

 The reason for this: owners of large and luxurious motorhomes or vans converted for camping purposes besieged the parking spaces next to the lake in Schörfling, Weyregg and Steinbach.

New cycle lane also serves as a parking lot in summer
But that's not all: the multi-purpose lane for cyclists and pedestrians next to Seeleiten Straße (B 152), which was built at great expense to taxpayers, also had to serve as a parking lot. There was great resentment among the population, but now there is a permanent solution.

The new signs are already up: between May 1 and September 30, parking is prohibited at night along the Attersee - here a photo of the eastern shore. (Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy)
The new signs are already up: between May 1 and September 30, parking is prohibited at night along the Attersee - here a photo of the eastern shore.
(Bild: Loy Robert/Robert Loy)

District authority decision valid from May 1
From May 1 to September 30 - i.e. during the summer season - there is now a night-time parking ban in the public parking lots along the eastern shore of Lake Attersee. Specifically, vehicles may no longer be parked there between 11 pm and 4 am. The signs, which have been up for some time but were covered up and invalid after an error in the regulation by the district authority in Vöcklabruck, now point out the new regulation.

Police would have to monitor new parking ban at night
It remains to be seen whether the wild campers will adhere to the new rules and also depends on whether they are checked and punished. This would have to be done by the police, who have posts in Schörfling and Unterach on Lake Attersee. The mayors had been calling for a regulation for years and this has now been implemented following approval from the state of Upper Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf