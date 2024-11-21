Parking ban in summer
Thousands of bathers drove to Lake Attersee in the summer, but had to drive home again: Because the owners of mobile homes abused the parking spaces directly on the lakeshore as a campsite, sometimes for days on end, there were no more free parking spaces. The authorities have now reacted - and put a stop to it!
Anyone who wanted to spend a day swimming in a publicly accessible bathing area on Lake Attersee during the summer months in recent years had to be lucky: Especially at the weekends in June and throughout July and August, it was a game of roulette for guests from Linz or Wels, for example, to get hold of a free parking space.
The reason for this: owners of large and luxurious motorhomes or vans converted for camping purposes besieged the parking spaces next to the lake in Schörfling, Weyregg and Steinbach.
New cycle lane also serves as a parking lot in summer
But that's not all: the multi-purpose lane for cyclists and pedestrians next to Seeleiten Straße (B 152), which was built at great expense to taxpayers, also had to serve as a parking lot. There was great resentment among the population, but now there is a permanent solution.
District authority decision valid from May 1
From May 1 to September 30 - i.e. during the summer season - there is now a night-time parking ban in the public parking lots along the eastern shore of Lake Attersee. Specifically, vehicles may no longer be parked there between 11 pm and 4 am. The signs, which have been up for some time but were covered up and invalid after an error in the regulation by the district authority in Vöcklabruck, now point out the new regulation.
Police would have to monitor new parking ban at night
It remains to be seen whether the wild campers will adhere to the new rules and also depends on whether they are checked and punished. This would have to be done by the police, who have posts in Schörfling and Unterach on Lake Attersee. The mayors had been calling for a regulation for years and this has now been implemented following approval from the state of Upper Austria.
