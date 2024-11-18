Pre-Christmas season
Experience the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee!
Romantic, traditional, musical, fairytale-like, quiet and adventurous: the pre-Christmas period at Lake Wörthersee is all this and more, as each town celebrates Advent in its own way. Velden, Pörtschach, Maria Wörth, the Pyramidenkogel and Ferlach want to enchant their guests again this year. The boat trip on Lake Wörthersee is also a special experience again this Advent.
At the Advent market in Velden , children in particular will have sparkling eyes. Embedded in a new, magical fairytale of lights in the Velden spa gardens, the youngest Advent visitors can immerse themselves in the world of the angel student Fabian. Other special features of Advent in Velden include: the floating Advent wreath in Lake Wörthersee and romantic carriage rides as well as many culinary delights and exquisite arts and crafts.
In addition, the ship "MS Santa Lucia" sails in Velden Bay again and offers glittering Christmas views from the water. A MUST-VISIT for all those who share a passion for dogs, cats and horses is a visit to the 1st Furry Nose Advent in the courtyard of Villa Bulfon. Visitors are sure to find something for their pets there.
Advent market in Velden
from November 22 to December 23, 2024
- Friday: 15:00 to 20:00
Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 to 20:00
Monday (23.12.): 15:00 to 20:00
On the peninsula in Maria Wörth, the action takes place around the boat landing stage directly on the lake. The motto here: Romance and tranquillity! Visitors can warm up by the fire bowls, go on an alpaca hike or browse through the market stalls. They will find gift ideas, treats and alpaca products, among other things. Atmospheric Advent devotions and guided Advent tours take place in the almost 900-year-old winter church.
Church Advent in Maria Wörth
from November 23 to December 22, 2024
Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 to 20:00
Visitors have the best view of the wintry Carinthian lake landscape at 920 m above sea level at the Advent market on the Pyramidenkogel in Keutschach. The Advent market is located at the foot of the world's largest wooden observation tower. Fragrant chestnuts, delicious mulled wine, fire bowls, handicrafts from the Alpe-Adria region and various music groups - this and much more awaits visitors at "Advent above the clouds". A shuttle bus also runs from Maria Wörth and Velden to the Pyramidenkogel.
Advent market on the Pyramidenkogel
from November 22 to December 22, 2024
Friday: 13:00 to 18:00
Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 to 18:00
Opening hours observation tower:
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., last admission: 5:30 p.m.
Looking for contemplation and romance? Then the "Silent Advent" in the lakeside village on the promenade in Pörtschach is just the thing! A special tip is the torch-lit hike to the living nativity scene. There is also a romantic Advent bay cruise through the sea of stars and Carinthian choirs and clubs that create the pre-Christmas program.
Silent Advent in Pörtschach
from November 23 to December 22, 2024
Friday: 15:00 to 19:00
Saturday and Sunday: 13:30 to 19:00
Advent boat trip on Lake Wörthersee
Take a boat to the Advent markets and see all the lights and magic from the water! The Wörthersee boat trip stops in Klagenfurt, Pörtschach, Maria Wörth, Krumpendorf and Velden.
All information about the Advent boat trip can be found online HERE!
Shuttle buses
The Advent shuttle takes visitors on a picturesque journey from Velden to Maria Wörth and on to the Pyramidenkogel and back. So you can enjoy the festive atmosphere in comfort and be enchanted by the anticipation of Christmas.
You can find the exact shuttle bus timetable online HERE!
Every Friday during Advent, market vendors, local craft businesses and companies, clubs and schools come together for the Ferlach Advent Magic. It is always particularly atmospheric in the afternoon when the supporting program is put on by the kindergartens, elementary school, music school and choirs.
Ferlach Advent Magic
from November 29 to December 20, 2024
Friday: 11:00 to 18:00
Krampus run: November 22 at 6:00 pm
St. Nicholas comes on 6.12.
You can read all the information about the Advent magic on Lake Wörthersee and in Rosental online at www.woerthersee.com/advent/
