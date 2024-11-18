Experience the magic of Advent on Lake Wörthersee!

Visitors have the best view of the wintry Carinthian lake landscape at 920 m above sea level at the Advent market on the Pyramidenkogel in Keutschach. The Advent market is located at the foot of the world's largest wooden observation tower. Fragrant chestnuts, delicious mulled wine, fire bowls, handicrafts from the Alpe-Adria region and various music groups - this and much more awaits visitors at "Advent above the clouds". A shuttle bus also runs from Maria Wörth and Velden to the Pyramidenkogel.