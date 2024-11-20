Vorteilswelt
Because of Tuchel?

Excitement! English fans sing banned song

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 10:28

Excitement about English fans! Supporters of the "Three Lions" are said to have sung a banned Germany song after the Nations League match against Ireland - because of new England coach Thomas Tuchel?

English fans are said to have sung the discriminatory song "Ten German Bombers" at Wembley Park subway station. This was reported by the British "Telegraph", among others. The song, which makes reference to the Second World War, is banned by both UEFA and the English Football Association (FA).

"Ultranationalist song"
The fans now face severe consequences. "Telegraph Sport" quoted UEFA's anti-discrimination monitoring system as saying: "We would classify it as an ultra-nationalist song."

The background to the song is likely to be Thomas Tuchel taking over the England national team on January 1, 2025. The former Bayern coach is the first German to hold the post of England national team coach.

Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Oli SCARFF)

Much criticism
The move has met with disapproval from some experts. Legend Gary Lineker, for example, criticized: "If you look at the big nations in world soccer: Brazil have always had a Brazilian coach, Argentina an Argentinian one. Germany have only ever had German coaches, just like Spain and Italy. Why is it different in England?"

Postscript: "I think that the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself."

Tuchel will be on the touchline for the first time at Wembley in March.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

