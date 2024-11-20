Because of Tuchel?
Excitement! English fans sing banned song
Excitement about English fans! Supporters of the "Three Lions" are said to have sung a banned Germany song after the Nations League match against Ireland - because of new England coach Thomas Tuchel?
English fans are said to have sung the discriminatory song "Ten German Bombers" at Wembley Park subway station. This was reported by the British "Telegraph", among others. The song, which makes reference to the Second World War, is banned by both UEFA and the English Football Association (FA).
"Ultranationalist song"
The fans now face severe consequences. "Telegraph Sport" quoted UEFA's anti-discrimination monitoring system as saying: "We would classify it as an ultra-nationalist song."
The background to the song is likely to be Thomas Tuchel taking over the England national team on January 1, 2025. The former Bayern coach is the first German to hold the post of England national team coach.
Much criticism
The move has met with disapproval from some experts. Legend Gary Lineker, for example, criticized: "If you look at the big nations in world soccer: Brazil have always had a Brazilian coach, Argentina an Argentinian one. Germany have only ever had German coaches, just like Spain and Italy. Why is it different in England?"
Postscript: "I think that the coach of a national team should also come from the country itself."
Tuchel will be on the touchline for the first time at Wembley in March.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.