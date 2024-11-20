Reorganization proceedings
Motorhome industry bankrupt in the millions
The bankruptcy vulture is circling over Anaya Reisemobile GmbH, based in Röthis (Vorarlberg). The motorhome company has run up debts of five million euros.
Bankruptcy worth millions in Röthis: Reorganization proceedings have been opened over the assets of Anaya Reisemobile GmbH, as reported by KSV1870. The company, which specializes in the rental, sale and repair of motorhomes, is in debt to the tune of around five million euros. Seven employees are affected by the bankruptcy.
The company cites a slump in demand as the cause of its financial difficulties. In 2023, interest in buying and renting motorhomes plummeted after demand rose sharply during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Suddenly" there was no longer any demand, but the debtor had an above-average level of stock. The financial situation was also exacerbated by the rise in interest rates in recent months.
Creditor claims can still be submitted until January 16, 2025. The restructuring plan proposal submitted by the debtor is: 20 percent, payable within two years of acceptance of the restructuring plan. The financing is to be generated through the continuation of the company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.