Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Test flight observed

Musk showed Trump his largest SpaceX rocket

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 09:10

Almost not a day goes by without Elon Musk and his new "friend" Donald Trump being seen together in public. On Tuesday, the US President-elect was able to witness the test of a "Starship" rocket from the arsenal of the tech billionaire's space company SpaceX.

0 Kommentare

The unmanned "Starship" reached an altitude of almost 200 kilometers and speeds of over 25,000 kilometers per hour during its approximately one-hour trip before making a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX emphasized that the spaceship had been tested beyond the limits of its intended load capacity and that it had withstood the test.

SpaceX did not manage to repeat the maneuver from 13 October. Back then, the first stage of the rocket system's propulsion system was successfully recovered in a world premiere after it had propelled the space shuttle into space. This did not work this time; the booster made a controlled and soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico a few minutes after take-off. 

This time, the re-ignition of an engine in space was successful, which is important for future regular missions. SpaceX also wanted to carry out a series of maneuvers and experiments with the spaceship's heat shield. So there was certainly some progress to celebrate - and in front of Trump's eyes.

The launch took place in Boca Chica (Texas) (Bild: AFP or licensors)
The launch took place in Boca Chica (Texas)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
Elon Musk shows Donald Trump where he wants to take his company. (Bild: APA/AP)
Elon Musk shows Donald Trump where he wants to take his company.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Setbacks and breakthroughs at previous launches
During an initial test in April 2023, the entire rocket system exploded after just a few minutes. In November 2023, the two rocket stages separated but exploded shortly afterwards. During a third test in March, the "Starship" reached space for the first time, but was also unable to complete the flight as hoped.

During a fourth test flight in June, the Starship made its first controlled landing, which did not go quite as hoped. SpaceX always emphasizes that the aim of the tests is to collect data. Last month, the Starship reached space altitude and made a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf