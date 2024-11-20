Test flight observed
Musk showed Trump his largest SpaceX rocket
Almost not a day goes by without Elon Musk and his new "friend" Donald Trump being seen together in public. On Tuesday, the US President-elect was able to witness the test of a "Starship" rocket from the arsenal of the tech billionaire's space company SpaceX.
The unmanned "Starship" reached an altitude of almost 200 kilometers and speeds of over 25,000 kilometers per hour during its approximately one-hour trip before making a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX emphasized that the spaceship had been tested beyond the limits of its intended load capacity and that it had withstood the test.
SpaceX did not manage to repeat the maneuver from 13 October. Back then, the first stage of the rocket system's propulsion system was successfully recovered in a world premiere after it had propelled the space shuttle into space. This did not work this time; the booster made a controlled and soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico a few minutes after take-off.
This time, the re-ignition of an engine in space was successful, which is important for future regular missions. SpaceX also wanted to carry out a series of maneuvers and experiments with the spaceship's heat shield. So there was certainly some progress to celebrate - and in front of Trump's eyes.
Setbacks and breakthroughs at previous launches
During an initial test in April 2023, the entire rocket system exploded after just a few minutes. In November 2023, the two rocket stages separated but exploded shortly afterwards. During a third test in March, the "Starship" reached space for the first time, but was also unable to complete the flight as hoped.
During a fourth test flight in June, the Starship made its first controlled landing, which did not go quite as hoped. SpaceX always emphasizes that the aim of the tests is to collect data. Last month, the Starship reached space altitude and made a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean.
