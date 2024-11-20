Vorteilswelt
No one can see it!

Tattoo artist refuses to give Harry a tattoo on his bum

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 09:13

Britain's Prince Harry has demonstrated his comedic talent by showing off his first tattoo in a video. He originally wanted it on his royal bum so that it wouldn't be so noticeable. But the celebrity tattoo artist didn't go for it!

0 Kommentare

Prince Harry had already made headlines in September when he disappeared during a visit to New York in the store of the popular tattoo artist East Side Ink. What speculation there was! Did he have the dates of his children, Meghan's face or a little crown tattooed on him? Now it turns out: none of that!

Harry in the tattoo parlor
It was a video shoot for a promotional clip for his next Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada. The clip is really funny because Harry marches into the tattoo store to meet country superstar Jelly Roll, who is tattooed from head to toe, and asks him to perform at the closing ceremony.

He agrees, but only if he can give Harry his first tattoo. The prince is horrified. He couldn't get a tattoo. And if he did, it would be way down the back, ideally on the prince's bottom.

Harry discusses the right place for his first tattoo with Jelly Roll. (Bild: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)
Harry discusses the right place for his first tattoo with Jelly Roll.
(Bild: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Tough condition
Here's how it goes in the clip: Harry, acting real sweet, asks Jelly Roll to perform at the graduation ceremony in Vancouver. But the singer sets a tough condition: "Only if you let me give you a tattoo!"

Harry is horrified - "Me? A tattoo? No way!" But Jelly doesn't let up. The discussion becomes increasingly bizarre: Harry suggests putting the tattoo on his "a***h" (bleeped out by the censor) so that no one can see it. Jelly's answer? "No one wants to see your butt, Harry!" That's for the world to see!

In the end, the prince relents - and the musician "stitches" the Invictus Games logo plus his own name in huge letters on his neck. Harry's "shocked" reaction? "Your name?! On my neck?! Seriously?!"

Prince Harry's neck is adorned with the words I MA, which stands for the Invictus Games, as well as Jelly Roll's signature. (Bild: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)
Prince Harry's neck is adorned with the words I MA, which stands for the Invictus Games, as well as Jelly Roll's signature.
(Bild: Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Of course, Harry doesn't walk around with an advertisement on his neck. The tattoo is likely to have been an adhesive tattoo. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
