Incl. European tour
Marilyn Manson returns with a new album
US rock singer Marilyn Manson is back with a new album. "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" is his first record in four years - and, as the name suggests, could be the start of a multi-part project. "Chapter One" now comprises nine songs whose titles revolve around typical Manson themes: Death, religion and fame.
The singer released the single "As Sick As The Secrets Within" in August as a first foretaste: a slow rock number in which Manson talks about loss of control and desire, sometimes with a punch, sometimes with a whisper. The song is a personal insight into his life, the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud to share my art and vision with you."
Numerous court cases
In recent years, things had become quiet around Manson musically. Several court cases made headlines during this time: in 2021, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of psychologically and sexually abusing her during their relationship. Other women then brought accusations or lawsuits against the singer.
Some of these court cases have since been settled, while others are still ongoing. Brian Warner, the musician's real name, has publicly denied all allegations against him. For his part, he filed a defamation suit against his ex-fiancée Wood and another woman. The lawsuit was largely dismissed in court and, according to media reports, the musician filed an appeal.
New label found
Shock rocker Manson has caused some controversy during his career. However, the abuse allegations were a turning point. His manager of many years, Tony Ciulla, parted company with him, as did his label. In the spring, it became public that Manson had signed with the German label Nuclear Blast.
"It's time to beat up the bullies / And wash the bullseye off my back", Manson now sings in his second new single "Raise The Red Flag". Whether he is referring to himself and the negative attention of recent years remains to be seen. The singer has not yet commented on the album or the status of the legal disputes. His new label and management were also unavailable to the German Press Agency.
Tour without Austrian date
Manson will also be playing a sold-out European tour with the new album next February, with concerts in Zurich, Munich and Amsterdam. An Austrian date has not yet been announced. The rocker already made his stage comeback this year: in August and September, he supported the band Five Finger Death Punch on their North American tour. It was Manson's first tour since 2019.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.