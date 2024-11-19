"Mentally ill"
Iran: New women’s clinic for headscarf rebels
Iran is breaking new ground in educating what it considers to be "disobedient" women. The rejection of the headscarf is presented as a psychological problem - women who refuse to cover their hair are to be "treated" in a new clinic.
Iranian women's resistance to the strict religious regulations continues despite the regime's repressive measures. The government likes to explain this protest with psychological problems or bad influence from the West.
Student detained after underwear protest
In the sensational case of the student in Tehran who stripped down to her underwear in protest at the beginning of November, the authorities also spoke of the woman's "psychological problems". She was admitted to a psychiatric clinic. A few days after the scandal, media close to the government are now reporting that a separate clinic is even to be set up for women who do not want to wear headscarves.
The clinic is to be supervised by the "Center for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice". This institution reports directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The future head of the clinic told "Iranwire" that the institution focuses on dignity, modesty and chastity.
The clinic teaches "how to dress modestly with self-confidence".
Mehri Talebi Darestani, who also heads the Women and Family Affairs Department at the Virtue Authority, explained that "scientific and psychological treatments will be provided in relation to the removal of the hijab". The aim is to help women "to be self-confident about modest dress".
The student who was arrested at the beginning of November after her underwear protest is now said to be back with her family. According to Iranian media, she was handed over into the care of her relatives after it was determined that she was "ill".
