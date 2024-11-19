Hödlmoser: “The situation was not easy”

Training camp on Mallorca

Things are looking up again. Since graduating from high school in June, the army athlete has been able to invest his time in sport. "Of course, it's a different feeling when you're only concentrating on it and have nothing else on your mind. That's extremely important," says the Plainfeld native, who wants to take big steps in his development. At the end of November, Hödlmoser will go on a training camp with the national team in Mallorca and work on his fitness at the Rif Olympic Center. The new season will start for him around the end of February.