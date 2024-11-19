New team found
Hödlmoser: “The situation was not easy”
Dominik Hödlmoser has found a team again. The professional racing cyclist will be racing for the Hrinkow Advarics team from Steyr. A lot has happened to the Plainfelder in recent months.
The shock around a month ago was huge! Professional cyclist Dominik Hödlmoser, who had only switched from mountain biking to road racing at the end of November 2023, suddenly no longer had a team. Felt Felbermayr was no longer able to continue racing and the young Plainfelder's future was uncertain. "The situation was not easy. We first had to see how and whether things would continue at all," explains the 19-year-old.
But the positive news came on Friday: Hödlmoser will be riding for Hrinkow Advarics, which is based in Steyr. "It was a relief for me." He handled the whole thing during his army training, which he has been completing since the beginning of October. "I made a few phone calls from Gratkorn and handled everything. It was stressful in between."
Training camp on Mallorca
Things are looking up again. Since graduating from high school in June, the army athlete has been able to invest his time in sport. "Of course, it's a different feeling when you're only concentrating on it and have nothing else on your mind. That's extremely important," says the Plainfeld native, who wants to take big steps in his development. At the end of November, Hödlmoser will go on a training camp with the national team in Mallorca and work on his fitness at the Rif Olympic Center. The new season will start for him around the end of February.
