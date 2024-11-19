Caps site inspection
Ice hockey pros had to go to the construction site
Anyone who can make a living from playing sport is privileged. The managers of the Vienna Capitals wanted to show their professional ice hockey players what a different working day can look like and "abducted" them to a construction site. A change of perspective.
Monday, five o'clock in the morning, meeting point Steffl Arena. An unusual time for the professional ice hockey players of the Vienna Capitals. And not a particularly pleasant one. Because the cracks had to put in a "special shift" at one of the construction sites of Vice President and asphalt entrepreneur Philipp Felsinger.
"We wanted to show the players a different perspective on how hard many of our fans have to work every day to be able to buy a ticket for a game," says sporting director Christian Dolezal, explaining the background to the action agreed between the board, management and coaching team. He and head coach Gerry Fleming were present at the site inspection. Of course, the Capitals were not allowed to participate for legal reasons alone.
After the team's disastrous performance on Saturday in the 4:1 home defeat against bottom team Vorarlberg, the days off were canceled and the training workload increased. "If it starts to burn somewhere, we have to put out the fire immediately," says Dolezal. So that success returns and the fans remain loyal to the team.
