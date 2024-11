What Elon Musk has to do with many UFO sightings

Unexplained phenomena have accompanied the US military for many decades - not only at the time of the mysterious Roswell incident in 1947, but also in the present day. Only three years ago, the predecessor agency confirmed that it was investigating the sighting of "apparent pyramid-shaped objects" by a US Navy warship off the coast of California, and since then countless cases have been added - reported by commercial airline pilots, astronomers and even private individuals. Billionaire technology mogul Elon Musk is apparently partly to blame for the wave of UFO reports.