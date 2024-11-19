N26 is already active in 24 markets. "Further markets are to be added next year, and we still see good opportunities in Eastern Europe in particular," says Stalf. But there is still plenty of room for growth in the existing markets too. "Our brand awareness is below 50 percent in most markets. So there is still a lot of catching up to do here too," says Tayenthal. The company is the market leader in the major markets of Spain, France and Germany, even ahead of its major British competitor Revolut. Italy is also an important market, although restrictions still apply here, which N26 wants to get rid of soon.