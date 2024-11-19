Hong Kong: Harsh sentences for democracy activists

Law professor sentenced to ten years in prison

The 47 include former parliamentarians, academics and activists. Among them are former student leader Joshua Wong, who received four years and eight months, and law lecturer Benny Tai, whom the court sentenced to ten years in prison. Wong and 30 other defendants had already pleaded guilty at the beginning. Of the remaining 16 defendants, the judges found 14 guilty at the end of May this year, while two were acquitted.