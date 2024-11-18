13 years together
Queen Camilla mourns the loss of her dog “Beth”
Britain's Queen Camilla (77) is mourning the loss of one of her dogs. The Jack Russell Terrier "Beth" had an incurable tumor and was put to sleep at the weekend. The palace has now published photos of Camilla and her husband King Charles III with the dog.
A video showed Beth helping to unveil a plaque. Camilla held the dog in her arms and amused herself as she pulled away a piece of cloth. "Sad farewell to Beth," the family shared on their social media channels.
The animal had brought the Queen much joy as a beloved companion, whether on walks, public appearances or curled up in front of the fireplace, they said. It had lived with Camilla since 2011. The family posted several photos on Monday, for example of King Charles III with "Beth" in the meadow and another with the animal companion "Bluebelll".
"Beth" was an abandoned puppy and was adopted from an animal shelter two years ago together with the Jack Russell Terrier "Bluebell". The two animals are even immortalized on Camilla's coronation robe.
According to the British news agency PA, the dog had an incurable tumor and was put to sleep at the weekend.
