Puppy mafia & Co
Rosenkranz: “Good meat is like good breeding”
Susanne Rosenkranz, Provincial Councillor for Animal Protection in Lower Austria, warns urgently against ill-considered animal purchases, especially during the Christmas period. "Puppies are not Christmas presents," she emphasizes and appeals: It is also particularly important to pay attention to the origin: "After all, we don't want to eat just any meat, but good meat. The same goes for the animals."
The illegal trade in animals - especially puppies - is a growing problem in Austria. According to animal welfare experts, buyers are often unaware of the consequences of impulsive purchases from dubious sources. "People think they are doing something good when they open a car trunk in a parking lot and find 'cute dogs' there," explains Rosenkranz. But appearances are deceptive: "Whether the animals are chipped, whether they are sick or how they have grown up only comes to light later." Unfortunately, many of these animals end up in overcrowded animal shelters that are already overburdened.
What is the government doing about the illegal trade?
The answer to the question of whether the government is doing enough to combat the illegal puppy trade is ambivalent. "Nobody cares, but it's a question of resources and time," emphasizes the animal rights activist. "There are many problems that need to be addressed and we are doing what we can." A broad information campaign has already been launched at a political level to draw attention to the abuses.
No effect from tougher penalties
An increase in penalties would not necessarily lead to less animal suffering. "The problem is not just the range of penalties, but the implementation and the possibilities for consistent action," says the lawyer. Instead, it is necessary to examine how to ensure that the existing rules are applied effectively - including through the possibility of imposing bans on keeping animals.
"There must always be a delicate balance between education and the protection of animals and the rights of operators," the expert demands. Although education is of crucial importance, it must also take into account animal welfare and personal property. This is the only way to ensure sustainable animal welfare.
