Rosenkranz: “Good meat is like good breeding”

The illegal trade in animals - especially puppies - is a growing problem in Austria. According to animal welfare experts, buyers are often unaware of the consequences of impulsive purchases from dubious sources. "People think they are doing something good when they open a car trunk in a parking lot and find 'cute dogs' there," explains Rosenkranz. But appearances are deceptive: "Whether the animals are chipped, whether they are sick or how they have grown up only comes to light later." Unfortunately, many of these animals end up in overcrowded animal shelters that are already overburdened.