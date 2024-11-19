How hospitals react when patients go berserk

Waiting times are the number one cause of conflict

OÖ Gesundheitsholding and the Ordensklinikum therefore offer de-escalation courses for employees at their locations. Christine Haas is one of six trainers at the Ordensklinikum. The main reason why patients get angry is waiting times. The qualified nurse gives an example: "A patient has known about an appointment in the outpatient clinic for three quarters of a year, comes to the hospital, thinks that he has to come straight away, but then realizes that there are ten others ahead of him."