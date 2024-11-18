Part of the holding company
City of Vienna takes back the helm at the trade fair
Because the previous organizer is turning its back on Austria, a subsidiary of Wien Holding is now stepping in. Vienna now wants to expand the location.
The City of Vienna will take control of Messe Wien from 2025. This is necessary because general organizer RX Global is withdrawing from Austria. The reasons given were the economic challenges and the sluggish recovery of the trade fair and event industry following the coronavirus pandemic. Wien Holding is not only taking over RX Wien GmbH and its employees, but also the rights to the "Messe Wien" brand and popular trade and public fairs such as Ferienmesse, Wiener Immobilienmesse and Intertool.
Stronger focus on the needs of the city
For the City of Vienna, the takeover offers a strategic opportunity. "Messe Wien is a key driver for our economy and Vienna's international visibility," says City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke. The aim is to expand Vienna's leading position as a conference and congress city and to exploit new development opportunities. It attracts millions of visitors every year and strengthens the city's international visibility. The independence it has now gained makes it possible to align the development of the location more closely with Vienna's economic and strategic goals. Wien Holding Director Oliver Stribl adds that this decision not only secures the trade fair location in the long term, but also allows it to be developed further in a targeted manner.
Jobs will also be preserved
A central point of the takeover is the safeguarding of jobs and the seamless continuation of operations. Ivo Sklenitzka, Managing Director of RX Wien GmbH, expressed his relief that a solution had been found that guarantees stability and continuity for employees, customers and partners. All existing jobs will be taken over and operations will continue without interruption. However, the completion of the takeover is subject to the approval of the Federal Competition Authority and other official approvals. It is planned that the takeover will be officially completed around the turn of the year. Messe Wien will then once again be managed by the city as part of Wien Holding
Location to be modernized
Messe Wien has been one of the most important event venues in Europe for many years and is a key driver for tourism and the economy in the region. With its return to municipal ownership, Vienna is expected to further expand its position as a leading congress city. The city's strategic plans include not only the modernization of the infrastructure, but also the development of new event formats and markets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.