City of Vienna takes back the helm at the trade fair

Jobs will also be preserved

A central point of the takeover is the safeguarding of jobs and the seamless continuation of operations. Ivo Sklenitzka, Managing Director of RX Wien GmbH, expressed his relief that a solution had been found that guarantees stability and continuity for employees, customers and partners. All existing jobs will be taken over and operations will continue without interruption. However, the completion of the takeover is subject to the approval of the Federal Competition Authority and other official approvals. It is planned that the takeover will be officially completed around the turn of the year. Messe Wien will then once again be managed by the city as part of Wien Holding