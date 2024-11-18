Automatically saved design

Love action
Three celebrity St. Nicholas helpers are already busy preparing for their mission. Thanks to Amazon, soccer legend Toni Polster, former ski jumping world champion Thomas Morgenstern and cabaret artist Dirk Stermann could be at your door this Advent.
Because during Black Friday week from November 21 to December 2, Amazon has even more surprises planned for its customers than particularly low prices. If you would like to receive a visit from a Santa Claus this year, you should be quick and apply at amazon.at/nikolaushelfer from next Monday.
Celebrity Santa Clauses will come to your home
You can win one of 100 St. Nicholas visits in Vienna, St. Pölten, Salzburg, Graz and Linz. And there are even a few celebrities among the little helpers: soon not only Toni Polster, but also Thomas Morgenstern or Dirk Stermann could bring the Santa Claus bags to you and your family.
However, the three celebrity Santa helpers will not only visit selected families, but will also support mother and child facilities of the St. Elisabeth Foundation on behalf of Amazon with gifts worth 4000 euros, which they will of course also deliver personally.
Preparations are already underway
The three celebrity Santa Clauses are already hard at work preparing for their mission. While Toni Polster is the most practiced Santa Claus thanks to his participation last year, Thomas Morgenstern certainly has the most experience with his three daughters. And Dirk Stermann is relaxed about the whole thing and will, as always, "pack a punch".
In addition to the St. Nicholas visits and the unique celebrity St. Nicholas experiences at home, there are also lots of great prizes to be won in the campaign - such as toys or voucher packages for a visit to the winter market at the Riesenradplatz in the Prater.
Hello, Santa, is it your turn?
Amazon has also prepared another attraction that allows families to experience the magic of the St. Nicholas Festival. From December 18 to 6, visitors to the winter market on Riesenradplatz can visit the A1 Santa Claus telephone booth (Mon-Fri from 12:00-20:00 and Sat/Sun from 11:00-20:00) with their children and make calls to St. Nicholas in the Christmas spirit.
In the presence of their parents, children aged 3 to 8 can also call St. Nicholas free of charge from the Austrian mobile and landline network. The number 0800 312 340 is provided with the kind support of A1.
