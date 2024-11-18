Ex-DFB coach
Löw admits: “That was certainly a mistake”
Joachim Löw was national coach of the German national soccer team from 2006 to 2021. Looking back, the world champion would have preferred to shorten his tenure. Löw regrets not drawing the line after the bitter 2018 World Cup exit in Russia. "That was certainly a mistake," Löw admitted.
Germany failed to make it through their group at the 2018 World Cup against South Korea, Mexico and Sweden, who all finished ahead of the Germans. With three points from three games, the DFB team failed to qualify for the knockout round. Disgraceful!
However, Löw decided to take his hat off only three years later after the elimination in the European Championship round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. In hindsight, he should have left in 2018. "That was certainly a mistake," Löw said on SWR Sport on Sunday evening, adding: "After a story like that, I should have said I was leaving. Now we need new impetus, a few new ideas, a new coach. That would certainly have been better".
After the historic exit six years ago - never before had a German national team been knocked out of a World Cup so early - he and DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff "felt responsible. We have to somehow pull the cart out of the mud. That's what we're here for and we have to prove it again now. But of course that wasn't right," said Löw, adding with a view to 2018: "That would have been the right time at the latest" to quit.
"Only" promise to Musiala
The 64-year-old also revealed to SWR that it was "the only time" in his 15-year tenure as national team coach that he had made a promise to a player. He had promised Bayern star Jamal Musiala in a conversation "that he would definitely be at Euro 2021 in the summer if he decides to play for us". Musiala, who also grew up in England and trained as a footballer there, could also have played for the England senior national team. However, he opted for the DFB team, where the 21-year-old now forms a congenial and undisputed duo with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who is the same age.
"Both are already world class at their young age. They're incredibly creative, strong in one-on-one situations, they're both capable of scoring goals and have made incredible progress in the last one or two years," Löw enthused about Musiala and Wirtz: "It's impossible to imagine the team without them because they shape the game and are so unpredictable up front for the opposition."
