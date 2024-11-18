Löw admits: “That was certainly a mistake”

"Only" promise to Musiala

The 64-year-old also revealed to SWR that it was "the only time" in his 15-year tenure as national team coach that he had made a promise to a player. He had promised Bayern star Jamal Musiala in a conversation "that he would definitely be at Euro 2021 in the summer if he decides to play for us". Musiala, who also grew up in England and trained as a footballer there, could also have played for the England senior national team. However, he opted for the DFB team, where the 21-year-old now forms a congenial and undisputed duo with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who is the same age.