Diana's ex-lover:
“Became the most hated person in the world”
Almost 30 years ago, Princess Diana gave an interview that not only changed her life, but also that of her ex-lover. In the Sun, Rittmeister James Hewitt said: "I became the most hated person in the world after that."
In 1995, three years after her separation from Prince Charles, Princess Diana gave a momentous interview to BBC reporter Martin Bashir in which she admitted to a five-year affair with her cavalry captain James Hewitt.
Branded a "rogue"
In a rare interview with The Sun on Sunday, the now 66-year-old Hewitt spoke about the consequences for his life.
He was suddenly branded a "rogue" after Princess Diana's public confession. All of this had far-reaching consequences for his private life in particular.
"In this respect, I regret that I didn't lead a more normal life - a successful marriage and children who might have been successful later," says Hewitt. Although he still wouldn't rule it out, he admitted that "it's hard to imagine now".
Hewitt, who now takes part in aid missions for Ukraine, said openly that he had probably missed the time but would have liked to become a father.
Interview had consequences for his private life
Why did he stay single? "I think it's pretty obvious given my history and the difficulties afterwards and the fact that I was the most hated person in the world."
Diana only met in 1986
Rumors that Hewitt is the biological father of Prince Harry had already been dispelled in a previous interview. What is also being ignored in the ever-increasing speculation is the fact that Prince Harry was born in 1984, but Diana only met the former polo player two years later at a party in London.
Nevertheless, Prince Harry admitted in his memoirs "Spare" that as a child he questioned who his biological father was because Prince Charles always joked about it behind closed doors.
"I questioned it for years and wondered if it was true," Harry said. "It was only later that I found out that they met after I was born."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
