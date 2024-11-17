Draw against Bergheim
Söderström holds on to the next Dornbirn point
Another point for the ladies of SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn. The home game against FC Bergheim ended in a goalless draw, but it was anything but boring. At the center of attention: the two goalkeepers, who made some brilliant saves.
"Bergheim will certainly press hard," predicted SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker ahead of his ladies' home game against their Salzburg neighbors. He was right in his assessment. It took just six seconds for the visitors to score their first goal, which did not cause Dornbirn keeper Fanny Söderström any problems.
Bergheim then continued to press - but without really becoming dangerous for the time being. Stocker's plan to play through the first wave of pressing and thus create chances worked two or three times. However, the home side were also unable to create any compelling chances.
Dornbirn's US player Catherine Nolan missed the best opportunity shortly before the break: her long-range shot went just wide.
Brunold with match ball
After the restart, Bergheim became even more active and had a double chance in the 60th and 61st minutes. But Söderström made two excellent saves. Dornbirn found it extremely difficult for a long time and only created good chances again in the closing stages. Carina Brunold had the best one in the 83rd minute, but Bergheim keeper Fischer made a brilliant save on the crossbar.
In the end, the score remained 0-0. "Unfortunately, we didn't find the solutions we had in mind. The positive thing for me is that we're in top physical condition and the girls fought hard right to the end," Stocker summed up.
