Söderström holds on to the next Dornbirn point

Brunold with match ball

After the restart, Bergheim became even more active and had a double chance in the 60th and 61st minutes. But Söderström made two excellent saves. Dornbirn found it extremely difficult for a long time and only created good chances again in the closing stages. Carina Brunold had the best one in the 83rd minute, but Bergheim keeper Fischer made a brilliant save on the crossbar.