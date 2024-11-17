ATP Finals: Fritz against Sinner – LIVE from 6 pm

Fritz defeated Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev for the seventh time in their twelfth duel and for the fourth time en suite this year. This year, the American had also come out on top against the world number two of the same age at Wimbledon and the US Open. "It was tough in the second and third sets. Things can always turn around very quickly against Sascha. But I just trust my game and my level at the moment, even against the top opponents," said Fritz after the hard-fought victory over the two-time finals winner. The right-hander is the first US-American finalist since James Blake in 2006; the last winner from the United States was Pete Sampras in 1999.