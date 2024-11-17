Decision in Turin
ATP Finals: Fritz against Sinner – LIVE from 6 pm
Decision day in Turin! The US-American Taylor Fritz meets the Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the ATP Finals. We will be reporting live from 6 pm - see ticker below.
Top favorite Jannik Sinner and the US-American Taylor Fritz will play for the title at the ATP Finals in Turin. The top seed Sinner defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud 6:1, 6:2 in the semi-finals on Saturday. Fritz defeated the German Alexander Zverev 6:3,3:6,7:6(3). For both finalists, Sunday will be their first triumph in the highly lucrative final tournament for the eight best players of the season. Sinner also reached the final in 2023, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
Last victory three years ago
Sinner can crown his outstanding year, which was overshadowed by two positive doping tests, with a win against Fritz. The world number one from Italy has won the Australian and US Open this year. He defeated Fritz in the final in New York, and on Tuesday in Turin he did not drop a set against the American in the group match either. Fritz's only success in four duels with the South Tyrolean to date dates back to 2021.
Fritz defeated Tokyo Olympic champion Zverev for the seventh time in their twelfth duel and for the fourth time en suite this year. This year, the American had also come out on top against the world number two of the same age at Wimbledon and the US Open. "It was tough in the second and third sets. Things can always turn around very quickly against Sascha. But I just trust my game and my level at the moment, even against the top opponents," said Fritz after the hard-fought victory over the two-time finals winner. The right-hander is the first US-American finalist since James Blake in 2006; the last winner from the United States was Pete Sampras in 1999.
Sinner did not show any weaknesses in his third duel with Ruud; the Italian had won the two previous meetings in 2020 and 2021 at the Vienna Stadthalle tournament. The rematch in Turin lasted less than 70 minutes. "I'm very happy with my performance and that I'm back in the final here. Hopefully tomorrow will be another good day," said Sinner after his next demonstration of power without losing a set.
