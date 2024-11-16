Upper Austria puzzles: Where is the next Vincent Kriechmayr?

The top ski club TVN in Wels is urgently looking for new talent. "500 children used to come to a ski day, now we have to cancel it," groans TVN-Wels head of racing Andreas Kainz. His club has the absolute Upper Austrian and ÖSV figurehead in double world champion Vincent Kriechmayr. The reasons for the general and rapid decline in skiing lie above all in social change. "Today, all children go to soccer or basketball. Only our squad athletes are supported by the equipment suppliers, the rest have to buy their own racing skis. Parents can no longer afford to support their children with 700 euros a month for centers like Stams or Hofgastein. And it is becoming increasingly difficult to find volunteers. Our coaches used to be allowed to go to the Kitzsteinhorn for free, but now they have to pay 125 euros for two days," says Kainz, outlining the depressing situation in Upper Austrian ski sport, which, as in the case of the Wels TVN, would no longer be financially viable without supporters such as Sparkasse or Colop. There are currently six alpine athletes in an ÖSV squad: Kriechmayr, Daniel Hemetsberger, Andreas Ploier, Elisabeth Reisinger and the youngsters Nicole Eibl and Yvonne Gadola.