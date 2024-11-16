"There are more important things"
Neureuther moved: “That puts a lot of things into perspective”
"That puts a lot of things into perspective," said Felix Neureuther in a moved voice. In his role as ski expert for German broadcaster BR, he had to pull himself together a little on Saturday when Lucrezia Lorenzi took to the start line. It was her first race since the death of her sister, 19-year-old Italian Matilde Lorenzi.
Matilde had died around three weeks after a serious training crash on the Schnalstal Glacier. The fate of the young talent touched the entire sporting world. And so did her sister's start in the women's slalom in Levi on Saturday. Felix Neureuther also confessed: "It's tough to comment on now." The sister of the deceased, who is seven years older, put her skis back on for the first time since Matilde's death. She finished in 44th place and was eliminated in the first run. "It's great that she's here and able to race, that's what her sister would have wanted," commented Felix Neureuther on BR, noticeably moved.
His conclusion: "There are more important things than sport. A fate like that makes a lot of things real."
Horror
Matilde Lorenzi's death less than three weeks ago caused horror among numerous active and former ski stars. US dominator Mikaela Shiffrin, Italy's downhill queen Sofia Goggia and former star Lindsey Vonn were among those who spoke out.
On the slopes with a face
Lorenzi had apparently hit her face on the pimple-hard piste and suffered severe traumatic brain injury. She was taken by helicopter to hospital in Bolzano, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Winter Sports Federation FIS and Italy's Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto condoled with the bereaved family of the army athlete, who was considered a great talent. She became national champion in the previous season after competing at European Cup and FIS level.
