Neureuther moved: “That puts a lot of things into perspective”

Matilde had died around three weeks after a serious training crash on the Schnalstal Glacier. The fate of the young talent touched the entire sporting world. And so did her sister's start in the women's slalom in Levi on Saturday. Felix Neureuther also confessed: "It's tough to comment on now." The sister of the deceased, who is seven years older, put her skis back on for the first time since Matilde's death. She finished in 44th place and was eliminated in the first run. "It's great that she's here and able to race, that's what her sister would have wanted," commented Felix Neureuther on BR, noticeably moved.