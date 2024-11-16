Opening in Villach
Health centers to relieve hospitals
Kabeg is awarded the contract to operate the first health center in Villach. In Wolfsberg, Völkermarkt and Spittal an der Drau, the aim is to follow suit as quickly as possible.
Carinthia has long been working on a comprehensive primary care network. While the first health center in Klagenfurt is already in operation, the plans for Villach are becoming more and more concrete and the first health center in the Drau city is now about to open.
"Kabeg has been awarded the contract to operate the center in Villach after the first-ranked team from the Medical Association declined," explains SP Health Minister Beate Prettner. An operator is also to be found for the primary care centers in Wolfsberg, Völkermarkt and Spittal. The tendering process starts tomorrow, Monday. This expansion is intended to relieve Carinthia's hospitals.
Open at least 45 hours a week
"Especially the outpatient sector," says Health Minister and doctor Prettner. There are also plans for the centers to be open at least 45 hours a week. "This will not only benefit patients, but also doctors and hospitals." The new primary care centers will be financed by the Austrian social insurance institutions, the state and the Carinthian Health Fund.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.