Eco-list against soil erosion wants to conquer the town hall

More doctors also called for

"We finally need a land-sparing zoning policy. Because in times of global warming, nothing is more important than free land to cushion climate change at a regional level," assures Müller, who, together with her fellow campaigners, is also committed to improving medical care in the town in the district of Baden: "There is a lack of GPs in our community. This aspect is also part of the well-being of the population."