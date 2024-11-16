"We All Shine On"
Tribute to John Lennon at the Spielboden in Dornbirn
For the fourth time, the "John Lennon Tribute" will take place on November 21 at Spielboden Dornbirn, where an illustrious group of local artists will express their love for the ex-Beatle's songs. This year under the title "We All Shine On".
The event will also feature numerous Vorarlberg musicians who will perform their favorite songs by John Lennon and the Beatles. These include Philipp Lingg, former member of Holstuonarmusigbigbandclub ("Vo Mello bis ge Schoppornou") as well as multi-instrumentalist and singer Dominik Röck (member of the cover band The Nogoodnicks) and songwriter Ramona Kasheer. Andy Baum, who celebrated chart success at the end of the 1980s with hits such as "Still Remember Yvonne" and "Slow Down", will also be back.
Songs by John Gillard also on the program
They will all be accompanied by a top-class six-piece formation around bandleader and drummer Robin Gillard, whose father John Gillard, who sadly passed away at the end of March, lived in Vorarlberg and helped develop this project and played at each of the concerts despite his progressive cancer. At Spielboden, the John Lennon Tribute Band (JLT) will therefore play a few songs by John Gillard (pictured below) in addition to the selected Beatles/Lennon program.
The JLT band:
Ramona Kasheer - voice, guitar
Arnulf Barrable-Lindner - bass, cello, voice
Alex Gantz - electric guitar
Martin Payr - keyboards
Jürgen Mitterlehner - saxophone, percussion
Robin Gillard - drums, voice, bandleader
Beatles classics and solo songs
You will hear Beatles classics such as "Come Together", "All You Need Is Love", "Ticket To Ride" and "In My Life", voted the best song of all time by British music magazine "Mojo", as well as material from Lennon's solo career, such as "Watching The Wheels", "Jealous Guy" and "Whatever Gets You Thru The Night".
Further information and tickets for the "Across The Universe" tribute on November 21 (starting at 8.30 pm) are available on the Spielboden website. An evening not to be missed - especially as a fan of John Lennon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.