Tribute to John Lennon at the Spielboden in Dornbirn

Songs by John Gillard also on the program

They will all be accompanied by a top-class six-piece formation around bandleader and drummer Robin Gillard, whose father John Gillard, who sadly passed away at the end of March, lived in Vorarlberg and helped develop this project and played at each of the concerts despite his progressive cancer. At Spielboden, the John Lennon Tribute Band (JLT) will therefore play a few songs by John Gillard (pictured below) in addition to the selected Beatles/Lennon program.