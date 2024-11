Ice Bulls briefly played with fire in Vienna

It took a whole twelve seconds in the middle third to light up the ice and the packed stands of the Vienna Steffl Arena with over 5500 spectators. In this short time, the Ice Bulls were rid of their dusty 2:0 lead (Capital Fischer had served up the 1:0): First Tolvanen had to let it bounce, Franklin dusted it off, shortly afterwards Gregoire scored - the 2:2 was given despite offside complaints after a long video review.