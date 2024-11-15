Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unbraked against car

Mother and child (2) involved in serious accident

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 14:54

A fatal traffic accident late Friday morning in East Tyrol: a 28-year-old female driver hit an almost stationary car almost without braking. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. Her child (2), who was also in the car, and the other driver escaped unharmed.

0 Kommentare

The terrible accident happened at around 11 a.m. in the municipality of Strassen - at the junction of Gailtal Straße and Drautal Straße. A 59-year-old local man wanted to turn left into a driveway with his car. He braked accordingly and indicated.

Zitat Icon

For reasons currently unknown, the woman hit the car that was almost stationary in front of her.

Die Polizei

The following 28-year-old female driver probably overlooked this or noticed it too late. "The woman hit the car that was almost stationary in front of her for reasons that are currently unknown," said the police.

Woman seriously injured, child unharmed
While her two-year-old son, who was sitting in the child seat in the back seat, was uninjured, the mother suffered serious injuries. She had to be rescued from the vehicle by the emergency services. After first aid, she was taken to Lienz Hospital. The 59-year-old driver escaped with a scare.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf