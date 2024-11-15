Unbraked against car
Mother and child (2) involved in serious accident
A fatal traffic accident late Friday morning in East Tyrol: a 28-year-old female driver hit an almost stationary car almost without braking. The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. Her child (2), who was also in the car, and the other driver escaped unharmed.
The terrible accident happened at around 11 a.m. in the municipality of Strassen - at the junction of Gailtal Straße and Drautal Straße. A 59-year-old local man wanted to turn left into a driveway with his car. He braked accordingly and indicated.
For reasons currently unknown, the woman hit the car that was almost stationary in front of her.
The following 28-year-old female driver probably overlooked this or noticed it too late. "The woman hit the car that was almost stationary in front of her for reasons that are currently unknown," said the police.
Woman seriously injured, child unharmed
While her two-year-old son, who was sitting in the child seat in the back seat, was uninjured, the mother suffered serious injuries. She had to be rescued from the vehicle by the emergency services. After first aid, she was taken to Lienz Hospital. The 59-year-old driver escaped with a scare.
