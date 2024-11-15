83-year-old killed with insulin: Carer sentenced

Maximum dose of insulin injected three times

The elderly pensioner and her husband - who has also died in the meantime - suffered from diabetes. Before his death, he was able to testify to the police: "The nurse was completely confused and didn't know what he was doing. He always wanted to inject insulin without measuring." And he seems to have done the same to the victim. According to the expert opinion, he injected the woman with the maximum dose of insulin three times the day before - which led to her death.