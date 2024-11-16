16 million euros turnover
30 years of awards: Tyrol’s schnapps a resounding success
The best brandies and liqueurs have been awarded in the "Holy Land" for 30 years. A success story that also pays off. The added value is around 16 million euros. On Friday, the finest spirits were once again awarded prizes.
The awarding of prizes for fine brandies and liqueurs, which was launched in Tyrol 30 years ago, was not a "schnapps idea", but the start of a real success story. "On the one hand, the idea was born out of necessity," admits Wendelin Juen, Head of Department at the Chamber of Agriculture (LK) and initiator of the competition, on the occasion of the anniversary.
We were able to continuously increase quality and displace imports.
Josef Hechenberger
"Three legislative changes within a very short space of time led to confusion, which also resulted in many penalties. On the other hand, there was a desire to raise the quality and profitability of farmhouse schnapps and give the old tradition a new lease of life."
Turnover of around 16 million euros
30 years later, the results are impressive: 15,972 samples have been submitted by 3717 businesses over the past three decades. "We have been able to continuously improve quality and displace imports. Tyrolean schnapps can compete internationally and generate a turnover of 16 million euros," says LK President Josef Hechenberger proudly.
Setting new trends through competition
Distiller, juror and multiple regional winner Stefan Nothdurfter adds: "The award has set new trends. While single-variety apple brandies were initially ridiculed, today they are a valuable tool for counteracting the market and price pressure of the trade in fresh produce."
I was eliminated the first time in 1997. In 2003, I was the national winner.
Maria Pfandl
In it from the start: "Giving up is not an option"
Maria Pfandl is someone who takes part in every schnapps award. "I was eliminated the first time in 1997. But giving up was not an option for me and in 2003 I became the regional winner," she beams.
On Friday evening, Tyrol's finest wines were selected from 607 samples from 101 wineries for the 30th time.
The 2024 regional winners have been announced
The award ceremony took place at the Jäger nursery in Thaur. 481 samples from 93 businesses made the cut and can carry the "Premium Tyrolean Edelbrand" award and label. "This award gives consumers a clear indication of high-quality brandies and liqueurs," says Juen.
The regional winners in the brandy category were Helmut Mair from Sautens, Anton Nagiller from Innsbruck and Andreas Suitner from Absam. The regional winner for liqueurs was Beatrix Nöbl from Grins.
