Because of "genocide"
Hotel in Italy rejects Israeli guests
Anti-Semitism scandal in Italy: A three-star hotel in the Dolomites is said to have told a group of Israeli tourists that they were "not welcome" because they were "co-responsible for genocide".
The manager of the hotel in the village of Selva di Cadore in the northern Italian Dolomites province of Belluno offered to cancel the booking free of charge: "So if you would like to cancel your booking, we will be happy to do this for you and allow you to cancel free of charge," the hotel informed the guests. The incident was publicized on the website of the Jewish community of Milan, Bet Magazine Mosaico (see post below). The report sparked a wave of outrage.
Facebook page of the hotel offline
Numerous politicians of various stripes condemned the discrimination and accused the hotel operators of anti-Semitism. The owner of the accommodation refused to make a statement. The hotel's Facebook page went offline.
The President of the Veneto Regional Council, Roberto Ciambetti, warned that people should not make the mistake of equating peoples with their governments. "This applies to the Israelis as well as the Palestinians. Nobody identifies the Afghan people with the Taliban or the Iranian people with the sinister religious extremism of the Ayatollahs," emphasized Ciambetti.
Not the first incident of this kind
Last summer, a similar incident in San Vito di Cadore in the province of Belluno caused a stir. The owner of a vacation home had refused a booking from a Jewish family of five via Airbnb. In this case, the host's response in Hebrew characters was: "You can stay in the gas ovens", as the Israeli website "Ynet" reported at the time. The host later apologized and explained that it was probably a mistranslation of an answer to a question about a gas oven, but Airbnb still blocked the host from the service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.