krone.tv invites you to “Vaiana 2” at the Cineplexx!

It's the call of the ancestors: krone.tv, krone.at and kronehit invite you to the Austrian premiere of "Vaiana 2"! To mark the theatrical release of the sequel to the Disney animated adventure (in cinemas exclusively from November 28), we are giving away tickets for the Austrian premiere on November 25 at Cineplexx Millennium City in Vienna.
"Vaiana 2" takes us back to the vastness of the oceans and tells the latest adventure of the courageous Vaiana, who is searching for her origins and the secrets of her ancestors. Three years after her first journey, the girl has to set sail again after she receives a mysterious message from the world of the ancestors.
Together with the demigod Maui, voiced in the German version by the versatile artist David Mayonga, alias Roger Rekless, and a new crew, Vaiana embarks on a dangerous journey through unknown waters to preserve the legacy of her ancestors.
Lina Larissa Strahl also lends her voice to Vaiana in the sequel and brings the heroine to life with her singing and acting talent. Strahl, known from the "Bibi & Tina" films, once again delights as Vaiana and gives her the energy and determination that fans around the world love so much.
Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., the film brings Vaiana's world to life with new music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear as well as Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. "Vaiana 2" combines breathtaking animation, impressive music and thrilling adventures, making it a must-see for Disney fans and families.
Take part & win
krone.tv, krone.at and kronehit invite you to the Austrian premiere of "Vaiana 2" on November 25 at Cineplexx Millennium City in the premium Dolby Cinema auditorium, which impresses with the sharpest and highest-contrast image thanks to Dolby Vision and ultimate surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos. We are giving away 40 x 2 tickets for the entertaining movie night!
- When: 25.11.2024
- Where: Cineplexx Millennium City; Wehlistraße 66, 1200 Vienna
- Movie start: 6 pm
- Ticket distribution: 5:00 pm to 5.45 pm
Fill out the form now and with a bit of luck be there. The closing date for entries is November 20, at 9 am.
