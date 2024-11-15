Health checks in schools are wobbling

But there's more to it than that. In rural areas, GPs take on school care - if they want to and are able to. This is not the case for many. "Our two GPs are working at the limit. It's the same in St. Georgen. They can't take on any more new patients," says Ecker. No wonder they can't be there for the schoolchildren. However, the health insurance company does not envisage a third GP post for Bürmoos, and the adults in Bürmoos are also trembling, as one of the two GPs will soon be retiring.