Medical center right next to clinic is off the table

With doctor Dominik Bammer at the helm, "Salvida" has opened several health centers within two years. Now rumors are circulating around Lake Traunsee that a project is planned next to the Salzkammergut Clinic. Bammer denies this. An insider contradicts: "There are concrete plans."
More than two years ago, the "Salvida" company opened a health center in Kirchham with 60 doctors and therapists who treat around 400 patients every day. "A success story," enthuses Dominik Bammer, doctor and initiator of the innovative center. Openings have since followed in Traun, Vorchdorf and Salzburg. Pebios is due to open its doors in Perg at the beginning of 2025. The company has also held out the prospect of setting up further centers on several occasions.
However, no specific locations have been named. According to medical circles, Bammer has planned a health center directly next to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Gmunden. The project would have been built on the hospital's extension area with a direct connecting corridor to the hospital. It is rumored that the medical center has even offered to take over certain outpatient services from the hospital. Some city politicians are said to have already been presented with concrete plans by an architect, as the local council must approve the reallocation of the extension areas.
There is nothing to the project at the clinic in Gmunden. As far as the future is concerned, I can neither rule it out nor confirm it.
Dominik Bammer, Salvida-Chef
In any case, the building committee of the town of Gmunden has not yet dealt with the issue of a medical center. Nor does it appear on the agenda for the committee's upcoming meeting. Bammer denies any plans in Gmunden: "There are currently many rumors about possible openings because word is getting around about our successful model. There is nothing to the project at the clinic in Gmunden. As far as the future is concerned, I can neither rule it out nor confirm it."
