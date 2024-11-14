Organic still in short supply
More pork from better animal husbandry
Meat consumption in Austria is declining slightly, with around ten percent less meat consumed in 2023 compared to 2018. The trend is moving in the right direction, but according to current dietary recommendations, Austrians still eat around five times more meat, ham, sausages and the like than recommended.
For the fourth time since 2020, Greenpeace has examined the range of pork on offer in Austrian supermarkets in terms of husbandry criteria. For the last market check in 2024, only fresh meat that is neither marinated nor mixed was used.
Only around one percent of meat is organic
A positive aspect of this year's result is the increased proportion of meat from better animal husbandry. Compared to 2023, the proportion has risen from 4.6 percent to 7.3 percent - an increase of 58 percent. The downside, however, according to Greenpeace, is that only around one percent of this is organic.
Fully slatted floors a sad reality
Conventional pork usually contains enormous animal suffering. Over 90 percent of pigs in Austria live crammed together on hard, fully slatted floors, without straw and without access to fresh air. Nobody really wants to have animal suffering on their plate," says Sebastian Theissing-Matei, agricultural expert at Greenpeace.
Unfortunately, better animal husbandry is the exception in pig farming.
- Nine out of ten pigs in Austria lead a miserable existence: Crammed together in cramped conditions, on hard fully slatted floors, without straw or access to fresh air.
- The proportion of pork from better animal husbandry in supermarkets is 7.3 percent, of which one percent is from environmentally friendly organic animal husbandry.
- More than 90 percent of pigs in Austria are fed with imported genetically modified soy from overseas.
Billa Plus has the largest share of pork from better husbandry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.