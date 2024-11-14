Vienna Vice President on migration
“Hospitals are not a meeting place for extended families!”
Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr hosted the Values Convention in the Hofburg on Thursday. Hundreds of citizens discussed coexistence in Vienna with representatives from politics, religion, science and administration. In his opening speech, the Neos man lays down fundamental principles.
"Rules are made by the law book, not by the prayer book," the pink city deputy says. Actually a matter of course in Austria. Nevertheless, Wiederkehr has to mention it. What does that show about everyday life in Favoriten and Meidling? He also says clearly: "Vice squads are not welcome in Vienna." That, too, should normally be undisputed.
Wiederkehr's speech is also interesting because he is on the Neos negotiating team for the next federal government. His words could have nationwide significance (if the Neos can get their way). The politician demands three basic principles from everyone who wants to live here: Human dignity, pluralism and democracy.
The fact that some groups have problems with these principles is regularly demonstrated in Vienna. The police reports are full of them.
At the same time, Wiederkehr emphasizes that he does not want to condemn any community across the board because of their religious affiliation or similar: "We have to protect the hard-working market trader from Syria or the diligent carer from Afghanistan from dangerous stigmatization. People like them make an important contribution to our society. They don't deserve to be lumped together with the enemies of our society."
And then the 34-year-old lists a few more problems that bother many Viennese: "A hospital is not a meeting place for large families." Time and again, migrant clans literally "storm" clinics and disturb other patients or staff.
Or: "Parents also have duties." Muslim men refusing to shake a teacher's hand is unacceptable. Wiederkehr is responsible for education in Vienna. He would like to introduce the compulsory subject "Living in democracy" in schools. And he makes it clear once again: "Learning German is not optional, it's compulsory." This should also be a matter of course in Austria.
