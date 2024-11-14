Vorteilswelt
With an eye on the World Cup qualifiers

ÖFB: The “one-man question” is not only open in goal

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 08:04

The ÖFB team's goal is not the only open question. A column by "Krone" editor Rainer Bortenschlager.

Almost 170 Austrian fans are accompanying our team to Almaty today. Via Istanbul, Doha and Dubai. An arduous journey. However, the ÖFB direct flight took off without two players: Gernot Trauner stayed in Vienna and will start against Slovenia on Sunday. And Florian Grillitsch is fighting his inflamed lymph nodes in the adductor area with antibiotics. "Apart from that, we'll play with the best possible formation," said ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick.

The goal will be rotated again. Salzburg's Alex Schlager will be between the posts today, followed by Bröndby's Patrick Pentz at the Happel Oval. "There's no envy here, it's clearly and openly communicated internally who is playing. Everyone begrudges the other, we push each other," enthuses Schlager about the good atmosphere in the goalkeeping team.

Nevertheless, the rotation is an indication that the team boss wants to keep the one-man question open for the World Cup qualifiers. Whether Austria will be drawn from Pot 1 in the draw on December 13 remains to be seen. The eight quarter-finalists in the Nations League (League A) and the four other best European nations in the FIFA World Ranking will be in the first pot. Austria, in twelfth place, are currently in the hot seat.

Regardless of how Marcel Sabitzer and Co. play now, they can only hope that Poland, Hungary or Serbia do not qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals as group runners-up in the A League. They are all currently third. Nevertheless, Austria's double pack is not pointless: two wins would see them return to the A-League. And as group winners, they would be as good as guaranteed a play-off place if something does go wrong in the World Cup qualifiers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

