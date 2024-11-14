ÖFB: The “one-man question” is not only open in goal

Regardless of how Marcel Sabitzer and Co. play now, they can only hope that Poland, Hungary or Serbia do not qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals as group runners-up in the A League. They are all currently third. Nevertheless, Austria's double pack is not pointless: two wins would see them return to the A-League. And as group winners, they would be as good as guaranteed a play-off place if something does go wrong in the World Cup qualifiers.