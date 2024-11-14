Health agency
Powerful head of the LGA steps down
Conclusion: Konrad Kogler is no longer running for the board of the provincial health agency, as previously reported.
Modernization, a good cushioning of the corona crisis, discussions about salary emperors and disputes about the closure of clinics and departments: The Landesgesundheitsagentur (LGA) has had its ups and downs since it was founded in January 2020.
Konrad Kogler has played an important role in the development of the Lower Austrian Provincial Health Agency in recent years. He is now breaking new ground and I would like to thank him for his commitment and the consistently good cooperation
Landesrat Ludwig Schleritzko (ÖVP)
Now the bombshell: LGA board member Konrad Kogler (60), who previously worked as Director General for Public Safety and as State Police Director, explains in a letter to employees: "At the same time, I would like to inform you personally that after more than five years of enthusiastic development work, which we have now completed, I will not be applying for a further term of office as board member of the Lower Austrian LGA."
Background: The LGA board positions are routinely re-advertised. Kogler will not be standing for re-election - his employment with the huge health agency will therefore end at the end of February 2025. While the SPÖ speaks of a "good move", ÖVP provincial councillor Ludwig Schleritzko thanks the outgoing health manager.
