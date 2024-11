Is retinal detachment a threat of blindness?

Priv.-Doz. Dr. Anna Reisinger, Senior Physician at the Kepler University Hospital Linz (Upper Austria): In retinal detachment, the light-sensitive retinal layers become detached from the nourishing substrate. The most common reason for this is a hole in the retina. If not treated in time, this always leads to blindness. Treatment is carried out by means of an operation. Nowadays, the vitreous body is usually removed and the retina is reattached using laser or cold treatment.