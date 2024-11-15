Natural help
The best picks for a cold
With certain foods, you can really "heat up" a cold and alleviate the annoying symptoms - such as a cold and cough. Here we explain which foods these are and how best to use them.
Colds currently have us firmly in their grip. Colds, coughs and sore throats are spoiling the Advent season. But there is help from nature. And you can find it not only in the pharmacy, but also in the kitchen. The capsaicin contained in chili peppers, for example, is what makes them so fiery - and therefore a "virus killer". The whole body and therefore the mucous membranes are supplied with more blood due to the spicy effect. This also stimulates our immune system. In addition, the nose begins to run and is thus "cleaned". You can breathe better again. But be careful! People with sensitive stomachs should only eat chili in very small quantities.
Ginger fights inflammation
Ginger is another natural remedy. It is also known as the "natural aspirin". It is said to have an anti-inflammatory effect due to its essential oils (gingerols). The pungent substances also ensure better blood circulation in the nasal mucous membranes. As a result, inflammatory messengers can be removed more effectively and the symptoms of a cold subside more quickly. Simply pour hot water over a few slices and drink the brew several times a day.
Horseradish as a remedy for colds
The white root contains mustard oils, which can fight pathogenic bacteria in the body. This is why the white root is also known as the "penicillin from the garden". Horseradish supports healing and thus helps to cope better with a cold. However, the spicy vegetable also contains a number of other health-promoting active ingredients that support the mustard oils: Asparagine, arginine, resins, sulphur substances and plenty of vitamin C. All these substances inhibit cold viruses. They strengthen and protect the respiratory organs. Mix one tablespoon of freshly grated horseradish with three tablespoons of honey. Take one teaspoon of this mixture five times a day. Melt slowly in the mouth.
Natural protection for the respiratory organs
When should caution be exercised?
In addition to positive effects, spicy meals can also have negative effects:
- Spicy food sometimes triggers heartburn. For particularly sensitive people, even small amounts are enough.
- Complaints such as irritable stomach, kidney or bladder disease can be exacerbated by spicy food.
- An irritated gastrointestinal tract may react to spicy food with diarrhea. Even in people who are rather insensitive, too much spicy food can trigger nausea, vomiting and irritated mucous membranes, such as those of the stomach.
- Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid spicy foods completely
Pepper should also be avoided if you have a cold. Its outstanding ingredient is piperine. This helps with cramps, aids digestion and can relieve coughs. Pepper has an antibacterial effect and therefore prevents the spread of germs.
In addition to vitamin C, garlic also contains the sulphur compound allicin, which has an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effect. It is best to crush a clove of raw garlic and eat it on a piece of bread.
