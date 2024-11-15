The best picks for a cold

Colds currently have us firmly in their grip. Colds, coughs and sore throats are spoiling the Advent season. But there is help from nature. And you can find it not only in the pharmacy, but also in the kitchen. The capsaicin contained in chili peppers, for example, is what makes them so fiery - and therefore a "virus killer". The whole body and therefore the mucous membranes are supplied with more blood due to the spicy effect. This also stimulates our immune system. In addition, the nose begins to run and is thus "cleaned". You can breathe better again. But be careful! People with sensitive stomachs should only eat chili in very small quantities.