With child in the operating room
Start of trial: surgeon fights against dismissal
On Wednesday, the trial of the Styrian doctor whose daughter allegedly drilled a hole in the skull of a seriously injured patient to insert a probe during an emergency operation at Graz Regional Hospital on 13 January began at the Labor and Civil Court. She is now fighting her dismissal in court.
The doctor was only given a warning weeks after the incident, placed on administrative leave a day later on May 29 and finally dismissed a further two months later. Too late, as she argues with her lawyer and is now suing the province of Styria as her employer for reinstatement. The latter insists that it only found out about the accusation on May 29 and therefore acted within the deadline.
The doctor herself did not attend the trial. "She is at home ill and on bed rest," her lawyer informed the judge. The presiding judge immediately asked whether she wanted to accept the state's offer, namely an amicable dismissal. No, she does not want to, her lawyer counters immediately and denies the employer's claim that her client lied to her employer about the facts she is accused of and stated false facts.
Several witnesses are questioned
"Why did it take so long from the suspension to the dismissal?" the chairwoman wants to know. "It was only through the criminal investigation that the facts came to light. The other side had previously made completely false statements," explained the lawyer appointed by the Province of Styria.
It is therefore still disputed whether the dismissal of the doctor in question took place on time. In order to determine whether this was actually the case, a number of witnesses will have to be heard at the next hearing on January 20, 2025. The hearing is scheduled for the whole day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
