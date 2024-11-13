After help for Moscow
Blinken promises “tough response” for North Korea
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to respond to North Korea's military support for Russia in the Ukraine war. During a joint appearance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Wednesday, Blinken said that North Korea would "receive a tough response" for the involvement of its troops in the fighting.
Rutte once again called on the allies to provide more support to Ukraine. "We must do more to ensure that Ukraine can assert itself," the Dutchman demanded. NATO and the EU fear that future US President Donald Trump will cut his country's billions in military aid for Ukraine and conclude an agreement with Russia to Kiev's disadvantage. Blinken wanted to meet with NATO and EU representatives in Brussels to discuss how to proceed until Trump takes office on January 20.
According to the US State Department, North Korean soldiers are involved in "combat operations" near the Ukrainian border. Most of the more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers sent to eastern Russia have been deployed to the western region of Kursk, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday. There, the soldiers had "begun to take part in combat operations with the Russian armed forces".
Selenskyj spoke of losses among Kim troops in Kursk
A week ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that North Korean soldiers had already taken part in battles against the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region. 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently in Kursk to support the Kremlin troops and there have "already been losses", said Selensky.
Russia and North Korea have further intensified their security cooperation in recent months. At the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin put into force the defense agreement with North Korea agreed in June. In it, both countries commit to "immediate military assistance" if one of them is attacked.
Nationwide air alert in Ukraine
Meanwhile, the authorities in Ukraine triggered a nationwide air alert on Wednesday. The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, warned in the online service Telegram that Putin was launching "a missile attack on Kiev at this moment". The Ukrainian air force had previously warned that a missile had entered the country's airspace and was on its way to Kiev. "Attention! Missile in the Chernihiv region on its way to the Kiev region," it declared on Telegram.
The shelling follows a week of relentless attacks, including one on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in which a 32-year-old mother and her three children were killed. Over the weekend, Russia and Ukraine fired a record number of threats at each other.
