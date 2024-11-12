"Candy" without greens
What Kogler says about Nehammer’s red card
Karl Nehammer has finally shown his former coalition partner Werner Kogler the red card. Because with the invitation to the NEOS, one thing is clear: the "Zuckerl" coalition will be negotiated without Green participation. The Green Party leader is now warning that "important concerns for the future" could be neglected.
At a joint press conference with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler on Tuesday evening, Chancellor Nehammer emphasized: "The Greens are no longer an option for the formation of a new government."
The former coalition partner reacted in an emphatically constructive manner. "In the interests of the Republic and its people, may the negotiations proceed constructively and swiftly in these uncertain times of change. I sincerely hope that Karl Nehammer, Andi Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger will succeed," wrote Green Party leader Werner Kogler on X.
At the same time, the former Vice-Chancellor warned against "neglecting important concerns for the future". Kogler cited "socially just and economically sensible" climate protection, strengthening the independent judiciary and key social issues - such as combating child poverty and promoting equality.
The Greens would "take on the role of constructive opposition with a sense of responsibility". They would follow the government's work "with a watchful eye", he promised.
New era for the Greens
The Greens will only be part of the federal government for a few more weeks. Then a new era will begin for Kogler's party, as it will soon not be in coalition government responsibility either at federal or state level. A turning point for the Ecological Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
