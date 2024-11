Pioneers Vorarlberg start a new attempt

In their last game before the short international break, the Pioneers Vorarlberg were clearly beaten 1:7 by the Graz 99ers in the ICE Hockey League. The rest of the season so far has not gone according to the Feldkirch team's expectations either. "After the Graz game, the mood was naturally bad. But we've talked about it and now we want to make the best of it," says Pioneers youngster Ben Summer, who was signed to a professional contract for the first time this season.