Kika/Leiner bankruptcy: What customers should do now

This is not the first time that customers have had to ask themselves what will happen to their Kika/Leiner vouchers, down payments and the like: Restructuring proceedings had already been opened against the furniture giant the previous year. At the time, these proceedings were favorable for consumers in that "the aim was to continue the company as a going concern and customers were therefore in a much better position than in bankruptcy proceedings aimed at breaking up and liquidating the assets," says Dr. Petra Leupold, head of the "Complaints" department at the Association for Consumer Information (VKI).