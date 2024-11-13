Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Vouchers &amp; Co.

Kika/Leiner bankruptcy: What customers should do now

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 06:00

Once again, Kika/Leiner has slipped into insolvency: the furniture giant is on the brink of collapse. What exactly does this mean for customers? Are their vouchers, down payments etc. now worth nothing? What can they still do? We have done some research for you!

0 Kommentare

This is not the first time that customers have had to ask themselves what will happen to their Kika/Leiner vouchers, down payments and the like: Restructuring proceedings had already been opened against the furniture giant the previous year. At the time, these proceedings were favorable for consumers in that "the aim was to continue the company as a going concern and customers were therefore in a much better position than in bankruptcy proceedings aimed at breaking up and liquidating the assets," says Dr. Petra Leupold, head of the "Complaints" department at the Association for Consumer Information (VKI). 

"At the time, it was still possible to redeem vouchers in full in the stores and outstanding contracts - such as outstanding deliveries from purchase contracts - were fulfilled in full," reports Leupold. But: "Now that the implementation of these restructuring proceedings has failed, unfortunately everything is the same for affected customers as in any bankruptcy proceedings." This means that the situation for customers no longer looks as rosy as it did last year.  

Krone Plus LogoWeiterlesen mit Krone+

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Porträt von Silvia Schober
Silvia Schober
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf