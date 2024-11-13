AK-SERVICE-TIP
What do I need to consider when pursuing a second educational path?
Anyone who would like to broaden their professional horizons and embark on a second educational path should inform themselves well in advance. Eno Zajic, education expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what to do and what to consider.
Vocational training and further education are a good way for adults to create new career prospects. The second educational path often raises the question of how to deal with the current employment relationship.
Caution is advised when making hasty redundancies as long as funding or support has not been clarified.
If you are in training, you are not unemployed and are not entitled to unemployment benefit. Under certain conditions, the AMS supports some training projects. These must be agreed before the start of training and the requirements, e.g. for a skilled worker grant, must be met.
You can only take educational leave and part-time educational leave if you have a valid employment contract and the company management agrees.
The scholarship after self-employment is also only granted under certain conditions. However, this scholarship does not apply to colleges, most distance learning courses and cost-intensive Master's courses at many further education institutions.
Before quitting your job, you should definitely make use of the educational advice provided by AK Steiermark.
