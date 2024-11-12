500 € reward for the perpetrator
The appeal to the public to report cases of vandalism and suspected perpetrators appears to be bearing fruit. A video leaked to the Freedom Party by an attentive passer-by documents the destruction of an FPÖ poster in broad daylight in the middle of Linz.
"The video shows a man tearing down a poster of FP mayoral candidate Michael Raml in the Waldeggstraße area. Of course, charges have already been filed with the police. We are asking the people of Linz for any information that might help us to identify the perpetrators. We will of course take action against any violators of the law and hold ourselves harmless. It is simply shocking how brutally liberal positions are to be suppressed by radical groups through violence!", says Wolfgang Grabmayr, chairman of the Freedom Party parliamentary group, and states: "The destruction of posters has nothing to do with freedom of expression - it is simply vandalism!"
"500 euros for every witness"
In order to take action against the rampant vandalism, Grabmayr is once again offering a reward for anyone who catches a poster vandal: "500 euros for every witness who helps to catch the poster vandals! Please inform the police immediately, take photos of the evidence and contact us', says Grabmayr.
This approach has proven successful for the Freedom Party in recent years: In September 2021, for example, a poster vandal in Linz from the SPÖ student organization was caught after tips from the public - as reported. Nevertheless, there is usually no trace of the perpetrators.
