"The video shows a man tearing down a poster of FP mayoral candidate Michael Raml in the Waldeggstraße area. Of course, charges have already been filed with the police. We are asking the people of Linz for any information that might help us to identify the perpetrators. We will of course take action against any violators of the law and hold ourselves harmless. It is simply shocking how brutally liberal positions are to be suppressed by radical groups through violence!", says Wolfgang Grabmayr, chairman of the Freedom Party parliamentary group, and states: "The destruction of posters has nothing to do with freedom of expression - it is simply vandalism!"