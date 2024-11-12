"More vulnerable than ever"
Israel minister wants to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities
Israel's new Defense Minister Israel Katz has spoken out in favour of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities (see video above). The country is "more vulnerable than ever to attacks", which is why there is the possibility of "achieving our most important goal", the politician wrote on the X platform.
The most important goal is to "thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel". He also emphasized this at his first meeting with the General Staff, Katz said. In October, Israel's military destroyed radar and missile systems in Iran. The government there is said to be striving for nuclear bombs. The latter denies this and emphasizes that the nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes.
Facilities are in deep tunnels
Some of the Iranian nuclear facilities are located in tunnels so deep that experts estimate that they could not be destroyed by Israel's army. At best, it would only be possible to delay the expansion of the nuclear program. According to the assessment, the US military would be able to destroy the nuclear facilities.
At the beginning of October, US President-elect Donald Trump advised Israel to attack Iran's nuclear facilities. At the same time, during the election campaign and after his victory, he declared that he would not start wars, but end them.
No ceasefire in Lebanon
Another topic on which Katz recently spoke on Platform X was a possible ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah. He clearly rejected such efforts. At least 14 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the northern Lebanese city of Ain Yaaqoub on Monday evening. Another 15 were injured. A residential building was hit and some people were still trapped under the rubble.
Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthi rebels had previously fired rockets at Israel. A total of seven people were injured, including a one-year-old child.
Hezbollah is allied with Iran and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and has been firing at Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war more than a year ago. Israel's military responds with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. The US and Israeli militaries are also repeatedly bombing targets in Yemen, the home of the Houthi rebels.
